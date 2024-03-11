Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed at $126.78, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue had gained 4.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kimberly-Clark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.59, showcasing a 4.79% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.05 billion, down 2.81% from the year-ago period.

KMB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.83 per share and revenue of $20.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.96% and -0.1%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% decrease. Right now, Kimberly-Clark possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kimberly-Clark is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.25, which means Kimberly-Clark is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that KMB has a PEG ratio of 3.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Staples industry stood at 2.04 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

