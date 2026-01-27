Kimberly-Clark Initiates FY26 Guidance; Boosts Qtly Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, consumer products firm Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) initiated adjusted earnings per share and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted EPS attributable to Kimberly-Clark to be flat on a constant-currency basis and adjusted EPS from continuing operations to grow double-digit on a constant-currency basis.

Organic sales growth is expected to grow in line to ahead of the weighted average growth in the categories and countries it competes, which for the latest year grew at approximately two percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.65 per share on sales growth of 3.54 percent to $17.04 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Separately, the board of directors of Kimberly-Clark declared an increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $1.28 per share, up from $1.26 previously. The dividend is payable in cash on April 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading on Nasdaq, KMB is trading at $103.89, up $2.75 or 2.72 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.