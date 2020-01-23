Kimberly-Clark Guides FY20 Adj. EPS In Line - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, consumer products firm Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) initiated adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.10 to $7.35 per share compared to $6.89 per share in 2019.

Net sales are also expected to increase 1 percent from $4.58 billion reported in 2019, including organic sales growth of 2 percent, with improvements in net selling prices, volumes and product mix.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.25 per share on sales growth of 1.0 percent to $18.61 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Recently, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of 3.9 percent to $1.07 per share, payable on April 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.

