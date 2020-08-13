Kimberly-Clark Gains on Pandemic-Led Demand, Saving Efforts

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB is gaining from its robust cost-saving plans. Moreover, the company’s K-C Strategy and other growth efforts have been yielding. Apart from these, it is witnessing higher consumer demand for its products amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Impressively, these trends continued in second-quarter 2020, with adjusted earnings increasing 32% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Sales increased on the back of revenue growth across Consumer Tissue segment amid the pandemic. Further, savings from restructuring plans contributed to the results. Also, organic sales rose 4% in the second quarter.



Encouragingly, management forecasts 2020 net sales to grow in the range of 1-2%, while organic revenues are likely to rise 4-5%. The company envisions adjusted earnings per share of $7.40-$7.60 in 2020, which indicates an increase from $6.89 reported in 2019. Also, analysts look optimistic regarding the stock’s performance. Evidently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings improved 1.1% to $7.69 per share in the past 30 days.

Factors Narrating Kimberly-Clark’s Growth Story

Kimberly-Clark is undertaking robust steps to lower costs. This is highlighted from the 2018 Global Restructuring Program and the Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere or FORCE Program. The 2018 Global Restructuring Program, which is the company’s biggest restructuring plan, focuses on enhancing profitability by simplifying the supply chain and manufacturing structures. This enables Kimberly-Clark to compete better and provides it more flexibility to undertake growth-oriented investments.



Until the end of second-quarter 2020, the company generated cumulative savings worth $380 million from the 2018 Global Restructuring Program. Management is on track to generate pre-tax savings of $500-$550 million from this program by the end of 2021. Although some of these could be realized in 2022 due to uncertainties regarding the coronavirus outbreak.



Moreover, Kimberly-Clark is aggressively cutting costs and enhancing supply-chain productivity through its FORCE Program. The program has been generating solid cost savings for a while, which are in turn driving the company’s adjusted operating profit. Also, the company remains committed to its K-C Strategy 2022, which was introduced January 2019. The strategy concentrates on strengthening the company’s brand portfolio, undertaking efficient capital allocation and executing robust cost discipline.



Apart from this, Kimberly-Clark has been focusing on its three key strategic growth pillars — improving core business in the developed markets, accelerating growth in the Personal Care segment in the developing and emerging markets as well as enhancing digital and e-commerce capacities.

Wrapping Up

Kimberly-Clark is witnessing softness in its K-C Professional segment, thanks to coronavirus woes. Also, the company’s rising marketing, research and general expenses as well as unfavorable foreign currency translations are deterrents.



Nevertheless, we believe that the aforementioned upsides are likely to keep driving this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. Kimberly-Clark’s shares have gained 17.2% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 0.7%.

