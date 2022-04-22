Kimberly-Clark Gains On Higher Q1 Revenue, FY22 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) shares are trading more than 9 percent on Friday morning after the company announced an increase in first-quarter net sales and projected full-year 2022 adjusted earnings in line with its earlier guidance.

The quarterly sales were up 7 percent to $5.095 billion, from $4.743 billion.

Looking ahead to the full year 2022, the company expects adjusted earning in a range of $5.60-$6.00 in line with previous unadjusted earnings guidance. Net sales is projected to increase 2-4 percent, while the prior guidance was for 1-2 percent.

Currently, shares are at $139.71, up 9.07 percent from the previous close of $128.10 on a volume of 2,010,403.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.