Kimberly-Clark Expands Board with New Appointment

November 13, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Kimberly Clark ( (KMB) ) has issued an update.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Joseph Romanelli, a seasoned executive from Merck & Co., as an independent member and Audit Committee participant. This strategic move increases the board’s size to thirteen and aligns with the corporation’s governance and growth objectives.

