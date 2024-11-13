Kimberly-Clark Expands Board with New Appointment

Kimberly Clark ( (KMB) ) has issued an update.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Joseph Romanelli, a seasoned executive from Merck & Co., as an independent member and Audit Committee participant. This strategic move increases the board’s size to thirteen and aligns with the corporation’s governance and growth objectives.

