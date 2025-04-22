KIMBERLY-CLARK Earnings Results: $KMB Reports Quarterly Earnings

KIMBERLY-CLARK ($KMB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.93 per share, beating estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $4,840,000,000, missing estimates of $4,931,034,827 by $-91,034,827.

KIMBERLY-CLARK Insider Trading Activity

KIMBERLY-CLARK insiders have traded $KMB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DREXLER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,338 shares for an estimated $2,295,194.

KIMBERLY-CLARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 694 institutional investors add shares of KIMBERLY-CLARK stock to their portfolio, and 815 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KIMBERLY-CLARK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.

