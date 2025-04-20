KIMBERLY-CLARK Earnings Preview: Recent $KMB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KIMBERLY-CLARK ($KMB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,931,034,827 and earnings of $1.91 per share.
KIMBERLY-CLARK Insider Trading Activity
KIMBERLY-CLARK insiders have traded $KMB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW DREXLER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,338 shares for an estimated $2,295,194.
KIMBERLY-CLARK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 701 institutional investors add shares of KIMBERLY-CLARK stock to their portfolio, and 799 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,603,787 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $603,280,248
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,821,215 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $500,732,013
- FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO removed 1,358,044 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,958,085
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,328,341 shares (+163.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,065,804
- TRINITY FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,278,037 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,762,422
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,015,141 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,024,076
- KBC GROUP NV removed 969,823 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,085,605
KIMBERLY-CLARK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
