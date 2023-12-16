Kimberly - Clark de Mexico S.A. - ADR (KCDMY) Price Target Increased by 7.32% to 11.51

The average one-year price target for Kimberly - Clark de Mexico S.A. - ADR (OTC:KCDMY) has been revised to 11.51 / share. This is an increase of 7.32% from the prior estimate of 10.73 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.39 to a high of 12.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.68% from the latest reported closing price of 10.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimberly - Clark de Mexico S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KCDMY is 0.00%, an increase of 180.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.76% to 132K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCDMY by 19.24% over the last quarter.

North Star Asset Management holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 3K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCDMY by 19.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.