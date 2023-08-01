Kimberly - Clark de Mexico S.A. - ADR (KCDMY) Price Target Increased by 16.53% to 12.31

The average one-year price target for Kimberly - Clark de Mexico S.A. - ADR (OTC:KCDMY) has been revised to 12.31 / share. This is an increase of 16.53% from the prior estimate of 10.57 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.16 to a high of 13.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.49% from the latest reported closing price of 11.35 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimberly - Clark de Mexico S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KCDMY is 0.00%, a decrease of 28.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.57% to 157K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Fisher Asset Management holds 143K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KCDMY by 35.27% over the last quarter.
North Star Asset Management holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KCDMY by 3.82% over the last quarter.
