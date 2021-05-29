Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Pays A US$1.14 Dividend In Just Four Days

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Kimberly-Clark's shares before the 3rd of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.56 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Kimberly-Clark has a trailing yield of approximately 3.5% on its current stock price of $130.63. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Kimberly-Clark can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Kimberly-Clark paid out more than half (65%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Kimberly-Clark generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 67% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Kimberly-Clark's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:KMB Historic Dividend May 29th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Kimberly-Clark's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. Kimberly-Clark has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Kimberly-Clark has delivered 5.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Has Kimberly-Clark got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Kimberly-Clark's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 65% and 67% respectively. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Kimberly-Clark from a dividend perspective.

So while Kimberly-Clark looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Kimberly-Clark that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

