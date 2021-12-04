Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 3.4% Yield

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Kimberly-Clark's shares on or after the 9th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.14 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.56 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Kimberly-Clark has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $135.39. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kimberly-Clark's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 76% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The company paid out 100% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

Kimberly-Clark paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Kimberly-Clark's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:KMB Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Kimberly-Clark's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Kimberly-Clark has delivered an average of 5.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Is Kimberly-Clark an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The best dividend stocks typically boast a long history of growing earnings per share (EPS) via a combination of earnings growth and buybacks. So, you might think that Kimberly-Clark buying back stock, growing its EPS, and retaining profits within its business is a good combination. However, we note with some concern that it paid out 100% of its free cash flow last year, which is uncomfortably high and makes us wonder why the company chose to spend even more cash on buybacks. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Kimberly-Clark from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Kimberly-Clark, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Kimberly-Clark and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

