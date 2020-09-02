Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Dividends
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $154.26, the dividend yield is 2.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMB was $154.26, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $160.16 and a 39.4% increase over the 52 week low of $110.66.

KMB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK). KMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.44. Zacks Investment Research reports KMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.61%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

