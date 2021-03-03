Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.54% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMB was $129.13, representing a -19.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $160.16 and a 16.69% increase over the 52 week low of $110.66.

KMB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY). KMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.87. Zacks Investment Research reports KMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.94%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KMB as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE)

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IXSE with an increase of 22.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KMB at 3.69%.

