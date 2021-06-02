Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $130.01, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMB was $130.01, representing a -18.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $160.16 and a 1.55% increase over the 52 week low of $128.02.

KMB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Suzano S.A. (SUZ) and Packaging Corporation of America (PKG). KMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.67. Zacks Investment Research reports KMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.29%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KMB as a top-10 holding:

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)

WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE)

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CDC with an increase of 19.95% over the last 100 days. UTRN has the highest percent weighting of KMB at 4.03%.

