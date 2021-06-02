Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $130.01, the dividend yield is 3.51%.
The previous trading day's last sale of KMB was $130.01, representing a -18.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $160.16 and a 1.55% increase over the 52 week low of $128.02.
KMB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Suzano S.A. (SUZ) and Packaging Corporation of America (PKG). KMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.67. Zacks Investment Research reports KMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.29%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMB Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to KMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KMB as a top-10 holding:
- Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)
- WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE)
- iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
- VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is CDC with an increase of 19.95% over the last 100 days. UTRN has the highest percent weighting of KMB at 4.03%.
