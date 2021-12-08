Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased KMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $136.88, the dividend yield is 3.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMB was $136.88, representing a -4.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.37 and a 9.27% increase over the 52 week low of $125.27.

KMB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Suzano S.A. (SUZ) and Packaging Corporation of America (PKG). KMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.88. Zacks Investment Research reports KMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -20.44%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to KMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KMB as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE)

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IXSE with an increase of 7.38% over the last 100 days. SDG has the highest percent weighting of KMB at 4.18%.

