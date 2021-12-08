Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased KMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $136.88, the dividend yield is 3.33%.
The previous trading day's last sale of KMB was $136.88, representing a -4.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.37 and a 9.27% increase over the 52 week low of $125.27.
KMB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Suzano S.A. (SUZ) and Packaging Corporation of America (PKG). KMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.88. Zacks Investment Research reports KMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -20.44%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kmb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to KMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KMB as a top-10 holding:
- iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
- WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE)
- iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)
- VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IXSE with an increase of 7.38% over the last 100 days. SDG has the highest percent weighting of KMB at 4.18%.
