Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $141.28, the dividend yield is 3.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMB was $141.28, representing a -11.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $160.16 and a 27.67% increase over the 52 week low of $110.66.

KMB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK). KMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.88. Zacks Investment Research reports KMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11%, compared to an industry average of 17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KMB as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPI with an increase of 29.41% over the last 100 days. IXSE has the highest percent weighting of KMB at 3.88%.

