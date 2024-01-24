Kimberly-Clark Corp Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) reported a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $509 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $507 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $512 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $4.97 billion from $4.96 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $509 Mln. vs. $507 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.50 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.54 -Revenue (Q4): $4.97 Bln vs. $4.96 Bln last year.

