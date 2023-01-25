Kimberly-Clark Corp Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $507 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $357 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $520 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.0% to $4.964 billion from $4.965 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $507 Mln. vs. $357 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.50 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q4): $4.964 Bln vs. $4.965 Bln last year.

