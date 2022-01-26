Kimberly-Clark Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $357 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $539 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $439 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $4.97 billion from $4.84 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $357 Mln. vs. $539 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.06 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $4.97 Bln vs. $4.84 Bln last year.

