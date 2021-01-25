Kimberly-Clark Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB):

-Earnings: $539 million in Q4 vs. $547 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.58 in Q4 vs. $1.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $576 million or $1.69 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.60 per share -Revenue: $4.84 billion in Q4 vs. $4.58 billion in the same period last year.

