Kimberly-Clark Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $547 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $411 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $590 million or $1.71 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $4.58 billion from $4.57 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $590 Mln. vs. $554 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.71 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q4): $4.58 Bln vs. $4.57 Bln last year.

