Kimberly-Clark Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

October 22, 2024 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $907 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $587 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $617 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $4.952 billion from $5.132 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $907 Mln. vs. $587 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.69 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.952 Bln vs. $5.132 Bln last year.

