Kimberly-Clark Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $467 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $469 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $475 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $5.05 billion from $5.01 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $467 Mln. vs. $469 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.44 -Revenue (Q3): $5.05 Bln vs. $5.01 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 to $6.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.