Kimberly-Clark Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

October 30, 2025 — 08:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $446 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $907 million, or $2.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $4.150 billion from $4.144 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $446 Mln. vs. $907 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $2.69 last year. -Revenue: $4.150 Bln vs. $4.144 Bln last year.

