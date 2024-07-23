Kimberly-Clark Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $544 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $661 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $5.03 billion from $5.13 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $544 Mln. vs. $102 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.61 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.03 Bln vs. $5.13 Bln last year.

