Kimberly-Clark Corp Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $102 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $437 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $559 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $5.13 billion from $5.06 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $102 Mln. vs. $437 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.48 -Revenue (Q2): $5.13 Bln vs. $5.06 Bln last year.

