Kimberly-Clark Corp Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $509 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $544 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $4.163 billion from $4.231 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $509 Mln. vs. $544 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.53 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue: $4.163 Bln vs. $4.231 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.