Kimberly-Clark Corp Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $681 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $485 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $753 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $4.61 billion from $4.59 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $753 Mln. vs. $577 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.20 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q2): $4.61 Bln vs. $4.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.40 to $7.60

