Kimberly-Clark Corp Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $523 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $584 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $455 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $5.10 billion from $4.74 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $523 Mln. vs. $584 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.55 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.23 -Revenue (Q1): $5.10 Bln vs. $4.74 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $5.60 to $6.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.