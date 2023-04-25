Kimberly-Clark Corp Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $566 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $523 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $5.20 billion from $5.10 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $566 Mln. vs. $523 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.67 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q1): $5.20 Bln vs. $5.10 Bln last year.

