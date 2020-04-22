Kimberly-Clark Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $660 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $454 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $734 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $5.01 billion from $4.63 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $734 Mln. vs. $576 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.13 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q1): $5.01 Bln vs. $4.63 Bln last year.

