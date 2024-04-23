Kimberly-Clark Corp Announces Increase In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $647 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $566 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $5.15 billion from $5.20 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $647 Mln. vs. $566 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.91 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.15 Bln vs. $5.20 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.