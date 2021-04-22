Kimberly-Clark Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KMB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.88, changing hands as low as $140.56 per share. Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMB's low point in its 52 week range is $128.02 per share, with $160.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.86. The KMB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

