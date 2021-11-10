Kimberly-Clark Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KMB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $133.89, changing hands as high as $134.68 per share. Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMB's low point in its 52 week range is $125.27 per share, with $144.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.26. The KMB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

