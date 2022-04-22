Kimberly-Clark Boosts FY22 Sales Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, consumer products firm Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, while raising annual sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.60 to $6.00 per share on net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, with organic sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.60 to $6.00 per share on net sales growth of 1 to 2 percent, with organic sales growth of 3 to 4 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.75 per share on sales growth of 2.10 percent to $19.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

