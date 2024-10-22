Kimberly-Clark backs FY24 adjusted EPS view mid-to-high teens percentage range

The company said, “Organic Net Sales are expected to grow between 3%-4% versus a mid-single digit rate previously, primarily reflecting discrete headwinds from changes in retail inventory levels. Reported Net Sales are still expected to be negatively impacted by 400 basis points of currency translation and 120 basis points from divestitures. Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are still expected to grow at a mid-to-high teens percentage rate on a constant-currency basis. Reported Operating Profit and Reported Earnings Per Share are now expected to be negatively impacted by approximately 650 basis points from currency translation versus a previous expectation of 700 basis points. This outlook reflects assumptions subject to change given the macro environment.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.