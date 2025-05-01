Kimberly-Clark Announces $2 Bln Investment In North America

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has unveiled plans to invest over $2 billion in its North America business over the next five years. The strategic initiative aims to strengthen the company's manufacturing capabilities, accelerate innovation, and support ambitious growth objectives, driven by rising demand for its consumer brands such as Huggies diapers, Kleenex tissue, Depend incontinence products, Scott kitchen towels, and Cottonelle bath tissue.

The investment program will focus on two major projects: the construction of a new advanced manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio, and the expansion of its Beech Island, South Carolina, site, which will include a state-of-the-art automated distribution center. Additionally, the company plans further capital expenditure to enhance innovation and automation across its North America supply chain. Construction for both facilities is scheduled to begin in May 2025 and expected to be completed over the next 2-3 years.

The projects are expected to create more than 900 highly skilled jobs in industrial automation and advanced manufacturing.

The new facility in Warren, Ohio, strategically located in geographic proximity to roughly 117 million consumers will serve as a vital hub for the Northeast and Midwest regions.

