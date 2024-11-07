Kimbell Royalty Partners Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

An update from Kimbell Royalty Partners ( (KRP) ) is now available.

Kimbell Royalty Partners reported a robust third quarter in 2024, with a run-rate daily production of 23,846 Boe/d and significant activity on their acreage, including 90 active drilling rigs. The company announced a Q3 cash distribution of $0.41 per common unit, with a 10% annualized yield. Kimbell’s financial performance was strong, with $71.1 million in revenues and a net income of $25.8 million. The increase in net drilled but uncompleted wells, particularly in the Permian Basin, underscores heightened operator interest and production resilience.

