Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - Units (KRP) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - Units said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.48%, the lowest has been 4.39%, and the highest has been 40.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.72 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - Units. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 8.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRP is 0.29%, a decrease of 55.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.29% to 27,303K shares. The put/call ratio of KRP is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - Units is 22.10. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.68% from its latest reported closing price of 15.17.

The projected annual revenue for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - Units is 266MM, a decrease of 6.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII holds 4,542K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,244K shares, representing a decrease of 15.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 99.91% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,436K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares, representing an increase of 29.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 33.29% over the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 1,340K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing a decrease of 38.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 18.68% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 1,327K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing an increase of 62.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,180K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares, representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimbell is a leading oil and natural gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 97,000 gross wells with over 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin.

