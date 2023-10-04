Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (Symbol: KRP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.48, changing hands as low as $15.27 per share. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRP's low point in its 52 week range is $13.85 per share, with $19.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.40.

