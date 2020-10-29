Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 46.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.17, the dividend yield is 12.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRP was $6.17, representing a -65.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.72 and a 75.78% increase over the 52 week low of $3.51.

KRP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). KRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.68.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRP Dividend History page.

