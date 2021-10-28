Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.19, the dividend yield is 9.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRP was $15.19, representing a -3.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.82 and a 162.8% increase over the 52 week low of $5.78.

KRP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). KRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.14. Zacks Investment Research reports KRP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -46.7%, compared to an industry average of -46.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the krp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

