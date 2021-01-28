Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRP was $8.69, representing a -44.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.62 and a 147.58% increase over the 52 week low of $3.51.

KRP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). KRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.45.

