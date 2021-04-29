Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 42.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.11, the dividend yield is 9.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRP was $11.11

KRP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). KRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRP Dividend History page.

