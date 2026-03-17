Kimbell Royalty Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (KRP)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KRP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KRP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.98 per share, with $15.1199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.82.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KRP makes up 3.08% of the GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (Symbol: HIPS) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding KRP).
In Tuesday trading, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
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Also see: Analyst Rated Dividend Stocks
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.