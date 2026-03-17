Kimbell Royalty Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (KRP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/18/26, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (Symbol: KRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.37, payable on 3/25/26. As a percentage of KRP's recent stock price of $14.79, this dividend works out to approximately 2.50%, so look for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP to trade 2.50% lower — all else being equal — when KRP shares open for trading on 3/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KRP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.98 per share, with $15.1199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.82.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KRP makes up 3.08% of the GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (Symbol: HIPS) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding KRP).

In Tuesday trading, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.