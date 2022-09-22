Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.09

The board of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 14th of October, with investors receiving $0.09 per share. This means the annual payment is 5.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Kimball International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Even in the absence of profits, Kimball International is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 16%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing. NasdaqGS:KBAL Historic Dividend September 22nd 2022

Kimball International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Kimball International's earnings per share has shrunk at 36% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Kimball International that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Kimball International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

