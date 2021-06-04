Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.09

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) will pay a dividend of US$0.09 on the 15th of July. This means the annual payment is 2.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Kimball International Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Kimball International's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 117%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Kimball International Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:KBAL Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$0.20 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.1% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Kimball International's EPS has fallen by approximately 14% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Kimball International is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Kimball International that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

