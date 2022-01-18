Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Kimball International's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Kimball International had US$40.1m of debt, up from US$109.0k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$27.9m, its net debt is less, at about US$12.2m.

NasdaqGS:KBAL Debt to Equity History January 18th 2022

How Strong Is Kimball International's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Kimball International had liabilities of US$130.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$81.9m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$27.9m in cash and US$53.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$130.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Kimball International has a market capitalization of US$391.3m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kimball International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Kimball International made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$578m, which is a fall of 14%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

While Kimball International's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$6.5m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$7.1m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Kimball International that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

