Kimball International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Kimball International's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kimball International is:

3.9% = US$9.2m ÷ US$236m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kimball International's Earnings Growth And 3.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that Kimball International's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 7.1%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Accordingly, Kimball International's low net income growth of 2.8% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

We then compared Kimball International's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 8.2% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:KBAL Past Earnings Growth May 20th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for KBAL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Kimball International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 30% (or a retention ratio of 70% over the past three years, Kimball International has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Kimball International has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 38% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Kimball International's future ROE will rise to 20% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Kimball International's performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

